Nemours stands with Ukraine after Russian attack on children’s hospital
Nemours Children’s Hospital in Lake Nona is condemning a Russian airstrike on a Ukrainian women and children’s hospital as an atrocity of the greatest magnitude.
A bombing at the hospital Wednesday left 17 wounded and 3 dead, including women, babies, and doctors.
In a statement, Nemours calls children’s hospitals sacred spaces and says, “we stand with our children’s hospital colleagues in Mariupol and every humane person on earth who cherishes our children. Children are innocent. Those who would harm them must be held accountable.”
In a video, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack a war crime and “proof that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place.”
