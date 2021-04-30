 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Nemours Children’s Hospital Families Can Now Use Beep to Connect Up with the Lake Nona Town Center, Other Local Destinations

by (WMFE)

Photo: Danielle Prieur

Nemours Children’s Hospital patients and their families will now be able to use a Beep electric shuttle to connect up with Lake Nona Town Center.

Patients can pick up the shuttle bus at a stop in front of the hospital and then take the roughly one mile ride to Lake Nona Town Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

Nemours Deputy COO Chris Alsip says this will take out some of the guesswork for families who might be traveling from out of town for treatment. 

“Often our families don’t have transportation. So this is just an amazing transport tool for them to be able to quickly go over to the town center whether it’s just to get away or grab a bite to eat.”

From the Lake Nona Town Center, families can connect up to other Beep shuttle routes that will take them to nearby hotels, restaurants and even the Orlando VA.

Beep CEO Joe Moye says connecting up passengers with medical services is a natural extension of their company.

“And being able to provide that access whether it’s the families in the Ronald McDonald House. Or the patients and families that are seeking services here at the Children’s Hospital. We just thought it was a natural use case that would serve some incredible good.”

Since 2019, some 21,000 passengers have used the service.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

