“Delusions of space enthusiasts.” Neil deGrasse Tyson on balancing the ambitions of space exploration with the reality of global politics

American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Photo: Hayden Planetarium


Astrophysicist, author and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson says space enthusiasts are delusional. Exploration is aspirational, and the reality of geopolitics, economy and culture are huge challenges keeping us planted firmly on the ground.

It’s the topic of his talk called “Delusions of Space Enthusiasts” — one he’s giving here in Orlando Wednesday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Ahead of his event, he joins us here on the show to talk about the harsh reality of space exploration and the hope and optimism he gets from a new generation of STEM explorers.

Balancing ambition with reality as we reach for the stars. That’s ahead on Are We There Yet? here on WMFE — America’s Space Station.


