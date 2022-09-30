Need help finding a missing loved one after Ian? Here’s how to request rescue help

Central Floridians who haven’t been able to make contact with loved ones since Hurricane Ian can get help finding them.

Please use https://t.co/544TnLZYlU if you or a loved one need to request rescue help. Submissions will be routed through the Emergency Operations Center and to field operations teams in affected areas. https://t.co/REFSSIaLn5 — State CIO of Florida (@FLStateCIO) September 30, 2022

The Florida Department of Emergency Management has launched a web page called missing.fl.gov.

People can fill out the form on the page to request rescue help for missing family, friends, neighbors and colleagues.

The form only takes a few minutes to fill out and responses are confidential.

You should have the person’s name, last whereabouts, phone number, email and any known medical conditions handy.

Click here to fill out the form.