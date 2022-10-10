 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help

Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. 

Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits.

The money that is loaded onto an EBT card can be used to pay for food and milk at stores and farmers markets for the next 30 days.

UCF’s Christian King studies food insecurity. He says this is good news as food insecurity rates were already high in the area before the storm, and are only expected to rise in the coming days. 

“So, about one out of seven adults in Central Florida are food insecure. And for children, it’s one out of five, so it’s almost 20 percent.”

King says each eligible recipient will receive a different amount of aid depending on the size of their household.

“For one person it is $281. And for a family of four it is $939.”

Polk County residents can apply for the program now through October 16th. Orange residents can apply October 17th through the 23rd, and Osceola, Seminole and Volusia residents can apply October 24th through the 30th. 

To apply online go to the Florida Department of Children and Families at myflfamilies.com.


