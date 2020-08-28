 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NBA and NFL playoffs to resume tomorrow

by The Associated Press (AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA restart is about to restart.

Practices are due to resume today inside the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World, with playoff matchups set to restart tomorrow.

That means games will have stopped for three days while players protested the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin earlier this week.

The wave of postponements in the NBA and other sports began Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their game against the Orlando Magic.


