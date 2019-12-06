Navy Says Shooter And 2 Other People Are Dead In Violence At Pensacola Navy Base

An active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola ended with the shooter's death, the Navy says. One additional fatality has also been confirmed.



At least three people are dead, including the suspected shooter, after an active shooter situation was reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola Friday morning. Other people who were hurt have been sent to the hospital.

Within an hour of the first public alert, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said, “The shooter is confirmed dead.”

The U.S. Navy says that an “unknown number” of people were transferred to local hospitals due to injuries from the shooting. The base remains closed as authorities investigate.

In an email to NPR, base spokesman Jason Bortz says security personnel at the Pensacola base received an emergency call at 6:30 a.m. local time about an active shooter. In addition to the three deaths, Bortz says three additional injuries were reported.

There are no official reports yet of how many people may have been hurt in the apparent attack; local media report medical evacuation helicopters were sent to carry up to 10 people from the base.

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter,” the base said in a brief Facebook post, promising more details when they’re available.

Naval Air Station Pensacola is a large base, with more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel in Escambia County, Fla. It includes Navy and Marines aviation training centers, and it’s the home of the Blue Angels flight aerobatics team.