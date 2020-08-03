Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating a video in which military work dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a demonstration at a Navy Seal Museum fundraiser.

The event happened last year at the museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, but the video resurfaced over the weekend.

On Sunday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement that it appears no active duty personnel were involved.

The videos show dogs attacking a man in heavy padding wearing a Kaepernick jersey.

Rifle-carrying men in fatigues approach him yelling, “On your belly.” He replies, “Oh, man, I will stand,” as the crowd laughs.