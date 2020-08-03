 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: James Eades

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating a video in which military work dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a demonstration at a Navy Seal Museum fundraiser.

The event happened last year at the museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, but the video resurfaced over the weekend.

On Sunday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement that it appears no active duty personnel were involved.

The videos show dogs attacking a man in heavy padding wearing a Kaepernick jersey.

Rifle-carrying men in fatigues approach him yelling, “On your belly.” He replies, “Oh, man, I will stand,” as the crowd laughs.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP