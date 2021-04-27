Nation’s first trial of genetically modified mosquitoes underway in Florida Keys

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Boxes containing the eggs of genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, water and a little food are being placed in six locations in the Lower and Middle Keys this week.

The genetic modification is intended so that female offspring won’t survive. Female mosquitoes are the ones that bite and can transmit diseases like dengue and Zika.