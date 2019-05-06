 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Touched Down in Marion County

by (WMFE)
Marion County Emergency Manager Preston Bowlin says the 105 mph winds caused damage to several structures. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The National Weather Service now says a tornado touched down yesterday in Marion County.

It caused damage to houses in the area.

The tornado touched down at around 11:30 AM EST, a few miles west of the Ocala Airport.

Marion County Emergency Manager Preston Bowlin says the 105 mph winds caused damage to several structures.

“We’ve got damage of approximately four homes reported. A lot of outbuildings barns sheds utility trailers downed trees and power lines.”

Bowlin says there were no fatalities or injuries, although one person was taken to a local hospital for chest pains.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Kennedy says these storms tend to be more typical from February through April.

“This is typically our drier part of our season to where we don’t get these types of systems. So it’s slightly uncommon to have a squall line develop in May.”

He says this is the first recorded tornado in Marion County since 2016.

SunRail on Monday announced several delays to trains in the area because of the storm.

Danielle Prieur

