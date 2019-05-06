National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Touched Down in Marion County

The National Weather Service now says a tornado touched down yesterday in Marion County.

It caused damage to houses in the area.

The tornado touched down at around 11:30 AM EST, a few miles west of the Ocala Airport.

Marion County Emergency Manager Preston Bowlin says the 105 mph winds caused damage to several structures.

“We’ve got damage of approximately four homes reported. A lot of outbuildings barns sheds utility trailers downed trees and power lines.”

Here is a graphic summarizing the tornado path that occurred yesterday around 11:30 A.M. west of Ocala, Fl. #flwx pic.twitter.com/cqjE8bd2p4 — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) May 6, 2019

Bowlin says there were no fatalities or injuries, although one person was taken to a local hospital for chest pains.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Kennedy says these storms tend to be more typical from February through April.

“This is typically our drier part of our season to where we don’t get these types of systems. So it’s slightly uncommon to have a squall line develop in May.”

SB Train delays: P323 is 52 mins and P325 is 1 hr. NB Train delays: P320 is 1 hr 20 mins, P322 is 25 mins due to signal issues. Trains moving at reduced speed through Sanford – Longwood — SunRail (@RideSunRail) May 6, 2019

He says this is the first recorded tornado in Marion County since 2016.

SunRail on Monday announced several delays to trains in the area because of the storm.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.