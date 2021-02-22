 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


National Spelling Bee to return in mostly virtual format, but with limited final competition at Walt Disney World

by The Associated Press (AP)
Disney World Magic Kingdom Castle on 7/9/2020

Photo: Allison Varney

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year in a mostly virtual format.

Last year’s bee was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first year without the contest since World War II.

This year’s bee will conclude on July 8 with an in-person competition between the top dozen or so spellers on the ESPN campus at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The rest of the bee will be contested online. The bee has been held for decades in the Washington area around Memorial Day. Organizers say they don’t think a large gathering will be possible this year at the competition’s usual venue.


