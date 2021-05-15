 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
National Hurricane Center to Begin Season Operations Today

by Jeff Huffman (WUFT)

Photo: Florida Storms

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially kicks off in June, but this year forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are beginning their internal operational schedule today, sixteen days early.

The center’s director Ken Graham explains why.

“No it’s a service decision because it’s, it’s a situation that for six years in a row, we’ve had these systems develop before the season in May. So, instead of doing that and scrambling to be able to figure out these special products, let’s just make it routine.”

Director Graham went on to say that while a change in the official start date of the season is being considered, for now it will still remain June 1st through November 30th.

We checked in with the Storm Team at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, and there are no signs of tropical development for at least the next five days.


