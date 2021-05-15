National Hurricane Center to Begin Season Operations Today

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially kicks off in June, but this year forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are beginning their internal operational schedule today, sixteen days early.

You may not live directly on the coast but the hazards from a hurricane can still travel far inland. Have a plan in place and make sure your home is secure this hurricane season. Heed the advise and warnings from meteorologists and emergency managers. #flwx https://t.co/sioKfGGJWj

The center’s director Ken Graham explains why.

“No it’s a service decision because it’s, it’s a situation that for six years in a row, we’ve had these systems develop before the season in May. So, instead of doing that and scrambling to be able to figure out these special products, let’s just make it routine.”

Director Graham went on to say that while a change in the official start date of the season is being considered, for now it will still remain June 1st through November 30th.

We checked in with the Storm Team at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, and there are no signs of tropical development for at least the next five days.