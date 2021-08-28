 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


NASCAR to present Wendell Scott’s family with 1963 trophy

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Wendell Scott


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of Wendell Scott will receive a trophy commemorating his historic 1963 victory before Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Scott is the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s top level.

He was not credited for his victory in the Jacksonville 200, with the trophy instead going to Buck Baker.

Officials discovered hours after the race that Scott was the actual winner by a full two laps on the rest of the field. But he was not credited with the victory for another two years and his family has long pushed for a proper celebration.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP