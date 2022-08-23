 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


NASA’s next moon program Artemis takes flight next week. What sets this program apart from the Apollo missions?

by (WMFE)

The mobile launcher with NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft rolls out of the Vehicle Assembly Building’s High Bay 3 to Launch Complex 39B on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo: NASA/Ben Smegelsky


In less than a week, NASA plans to launch its Artemis I mission on an uncrewed flight around the moon and back.

It’s the first time NASA is launching a space capsule designed to take humans to the moon since the Apollo program which aimed to beat the Soviets to the lunar surface in the 1960s. But this mission is much different than NASA’s last moonshot. We’ll speak with University of Central Florida history professor Amy Foster about the differences in the programs.

Then, the Artemis program faces criticism for being behind schedule and over budget. Is it worth it? We catch up with space policy analyst Laura Forczyk to discuss the cost and anticipated returns of NASA’s Artemis program.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to ... Read Full Bio »

