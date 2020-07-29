NASA’s Next Mars Rover GO For Launch Thursday From Cape Canaveral

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



NASA is set to launch a rover to Mars Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral. The two hour launch window opens at 7:50 a.m. EST.

The goal of NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover is to search for ancient signs of life on the red planet, and prepare samples for a future return mission to bring rocks and dirt back to Earth.

Perseverance is outfitted with high-tech cameras, lasers, spectrometers and sensors to help identify rock samples that could contain organic material. It also contains a radar system to peer beneath the rocky surface.

It’s also bringing a stow-away: An experimental helicopter named Ingenuity.

The rover is launching on a United Launch Alliance Atlas Five rocket from Cape Canaveral. Weather is favorable.

It will take about seven months to get to Mars, with a scheduled landing in February.

It’s the third mission launching to Mars this month following spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China.