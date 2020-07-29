NASA’s Next Mars Rover GO For Launch Thursday From Cape Canaveral
NASA is set to launch a rover to Mars Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral. The two hour launch window opens at 7:50 a.m. EST.
The goal of NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover is to search for ancient signs of life on the red planet, and prepare samples for a future return mission to bring rocks and dirt back to Earth.
Perseverance is outfitted with high-tech cameras, lasers, spectrometers and sensors to help identify rock samples that could contain organic material. It also contains a radar system to peer beneath the rocky surface.
It’s also bringing a stow-away: An experimental helicopter named Ingenuity.
The rover is launching on a United Launch Alliance Atlas Five rocket from Cape Canaveral. Weather is favorable.
It will take about seven months to get to Mars, with a scheduled landing in February.
It’s the third mission launching to Mars this month following spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity