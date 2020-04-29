 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


NASA Urging Spectators “Stay At Home” For First Human Space Launch Since 2011

by (WMFE)

Astronauts Bob Behnken (L) and Doug Hurley during a dress rehearsal of DM-2. Photo: NASA

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

NASA leaders are asking people to stay at home for next month’s launch of two astronauts from Kennedy Space Center, the first human launch from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

The May 27 launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule with astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnkin was expected to draw huge crowds on the Space Coast. It’s the first human launch since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011, sending the astronauts on a trip to the International Space Station.

“We’re asking people to stay at home to watch from home,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. “We want them engaged, we want them to participate. We want them to tell their friends and family but we also want them to watch from a place that’s not the Kennedy Space Center.”

He said additional safety measures are in place like distributing PPE and installing plastic dividers for NASA staff working at Kennedy Space Center. Shifts at launch and mission control have been divided to keep the number of people working in the same place at a minimum.

The mission named DM-2 is a critical test-flight of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program — a $6 billion partnership with SpaceX and Boeing to end a decade-long reliance on Russia for rides to the station.

SpaceX successfully completed an uncrewed mission last year. Boeing’s attempt to launch an uncrewed version of its Starliner capsule failed to reach the station back in December. The company said it will attempt the mission once again before launching humans on the capsule.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP