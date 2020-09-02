 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


NASA Test Fires Booster Designed To Lift NASA’s Next Moon Rockets

by (WMFE)

Northrop Grumman test fires a full-scale SLS booster from Promontory, Utah. The test will support the design of future SLS boosters beyond NASA's Artemis III mission. Photo: NASA / NASA TV

NASA tested the solid rocket booster that will help send humans to the moon in the second half of the 2020s.

Two of these solid rocket boosters will help launch NASA’s SLS rocket from Kennedy Space Center, producing 75 percent of the rocket’s 9 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.

SLS will launch NASA’s Orion capsule on trips to the moon. First an uncrewed mission late next year, followed by two crew missions. The third mission calls for two astronauts to step foot on the lunar surface.

The test Wednesday of the Northrop Grumman built booster in Utah will help engineers and designers make changes for future Artemis missions. The test appeared a success with the booster firing for more than 2 minutes.

NASA’s moon program and SLS rocket have faced increased scrutiny since the rocket is behind schedule and over budget, now estimated to cost more than $9 billion.


