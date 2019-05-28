 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


NASA Spacesuits Need An Upgrade

by (WMFE)
STS-128 astronaut Nicole Stott participates in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit fit check in the Space Station Airlock Test Article (SSATA) in the Crew Systems Laboratory at NASA's Johnson Space Centre. Photo: NASA

Astronauts on the international space station use a specialized suit called the Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or EMU, to work outside the space station safely.

The suits were delivered to the station in the 1980s, and are in need of an upgrade. The suits made headlines earlier this year when what would be the first all female spacewalk was postponed due to a lack of sizing for the innards of one of the EMUs.

Florida Today space reporter Antonia Jarmillo wrote about the history of the suit, the challenges NASA faces upgrading the equipment and what the agency is thinking about for a future moon-mission suit — in a piece published earlier this month.  She spoke to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about her reporting. 


