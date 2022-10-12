 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission

by (WMFE)

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it returns to the Vehicle Assembly Building from Launch Pad 39B, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky


NASA will try once more to launch its SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed mission around the moon. The Artemis I mission is now targeting a launch from Kennedy Space Center Monday, November 14. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07 a.m.

Previous launch attempts of the mission were scrubbed due to issues with the rocket’s engines and its hydrogen fuel. And Hurricane Ian prompted NASA to return the rocket and spacecraft back to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

While inside, the team plans to repair minor damage to the foam and cord on the rocket’s thermal protection system, recharge and replace batteries on the vehicle, and service secondary secondary payloads and the rocket’s flight termination system.

A rollout to the pad could occur as early as Friday, November 4. Backup launch days are available on Wednesday, November 16, at 1:04 a.m. and Saturday, November 19, at 1:45 a.m

The mission is paving the way for future astronaut missions — testing vital systems on the spacecraft like life support and the heat shield.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to ... Read Full Bio »

