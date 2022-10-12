NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission

NASA will try once more to launch its SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed mission around the moon. The Artemis I mission is now targeting a launch from Kennedy Space Center Monday, November 14. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07 a.m.

Previous launch attempts of the mission were scrubbed due to issues with the rocket’s engines and its hydrogen fuel. And Hurricane Ian prompted NASA to return the rocket and spacecraft back to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

While inside, the team plans to repair minor damage to the foam and cord on the rocket’s thermal protection system, recharge and replace batteries on the vehicle, and service secondary secondary payloads and the rocket’s flight termination system.

A rollout to the pad could occur as early as Friday, November 4. Backup launch days are available on Wednesday, November 16, at 1:04 a.m. and Saturday, November 19, at 1:45 a.m

The mission is paving the way for future astronaut missions — testing vital systems on the spacecraft like life support and the heat shield.