 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


NASA Schedules All-Female Spacewalk & Record Number Of EVAs For Station Crew

by (WMFE)

NASA Astronauts Jessica Meir (L) and Christina Koch (R) could make history later this month as the first all-female spacewalk team. Photo: NASA.

NASA spacewalkers have a busy few months ahead. The first of ten planned repairs to the International Space Station kicks off this Sunday. It’s a pace not seen since astronauts finished assembling the ISS back in 2011.

The first half of the 10 missions will focus on upgrading the station’s power system. The batteries are quite large and it will take multiple spacewalks to move them into place.

“If you imagine your kitchen refrigerator, and you cut your refrigerator in half, that’s about the size of these batteries,” said Space Station program manager Kirk Shireman.

The fourth spacewalk in the series, scheduled for October 21 with NASA’s Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will be the first all-female spacewalk.

“It is a milestone, and marks upon the fact that we have so many women actively engaged in the space program now,” said NASA astronaut office deputy chief Megan McArthur.

An earlier attempt for an all-female spacewalk was cancelled when it was discovered that the agency didn’t have enough medium-sized space suit liners. NASA said it now has the right suits for the duo.

Meir arrived at the station last week. Koch is set to set a record number of days in space after arriving more than 200 days ago.

The second half of the spacewalks will focus on repairing a science experiment installed on the station.

NASA said the cadence of spacewalks may set a record pace for the agency.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP