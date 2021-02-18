 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA rover is hurtling toward a landing on Mars in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.

The six-wheeled vehicle, called Perseverance, will be visiting a planet long known as a deathtrap for incoming spacecraft.

Ground controllers will be watching nervously Thursday afternoon as the rover makes its descent. If it succeeds, it will be the third visit to Mars this month.

Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around the planet on successive days last week.


