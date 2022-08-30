NASA is heading back to the moon. These kids have some important questions

NASA is heading back to the moon and some of our youngest listeners have some really important questions about the future of exploration.

Last week, WMFE and WUCF hosted a panel of space experts at the Orlando Science Center ahead of NASA’s Artemis One mission, launching the SLS moon rocket carrying the Orion space capsule from Kennedy Space Center. We talked about the complexities of this mission, the new science happening at the moon, and the economic benefit of this next moon shot.

Also at the event: Some curious kids in the audience who had some questions of their own.