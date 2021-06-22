 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


NASA Investigates UFOS & Tiny Mars Mic Captures Big Sounds

by (WMFE)

Former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls


A highly-anticipated report from the Pentagon on Unidentified Aerial Objects or UAPs, is due out later this month. Some UAPs are often called UFOs, and the news of such government investigations has garnered mainstream public interest.

Earlier this month, NASA’s new Administrator Bill Nelson signaled the space agency’s interest in the matter. Nelson asked NASA’s science mission directorate to investigate UAPs. We’ll speak with Administrator Nelson about his decision to investigate this phenomenon and how NASA can help to shed light on UAPs.

Then, a microphone on Mars is capturing fascinating sounds of the planet. We’ll speak with Andy Bellavia of Knowles, which developed the tech, about how a tiny hearing aid microphone is beaming back big sounds of the red planet.

And, we’ll debut a new segment on the show Shooting Stars which profiles launch and astrophotographers as they capture images of exploration.

That’s ahead on Are We There Yet here on WMFE — America’s Space Station.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.

