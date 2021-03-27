 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


NASA gives all clear: Earth safe from asteroid for 100 years

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Nikola Jovanovic

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has given Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid.

The space agency announced this week that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of the asteroid Apophis smacking Earth in 2068.

That’s the same 1,100-foot space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036.

NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago. But a potential 2068 collision still loomed. The asteroid is now officially off NASA’s “risk list.”


