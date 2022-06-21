 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

by Marcia Dunn (Associated Press)

A full Moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. Photo: NASA/Ben Smegelsky


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time and completed a countdown test despite a fuel line leak.

This was NASA’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut.

The previous attempts in April were thwarted by a fuel leak, as well as stuck valves and other technical issues.

A leak in a fuel line almost curtailed Monday’s test at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But NASA managers decided to go ahead with the countdown test after loading the rocket’s tanks with fuel.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP