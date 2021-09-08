NASA confirms Mars rover’s 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go

Photo: NASA
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth.
The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week’s successful collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample. NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube, before sharing the news Monday.
During Perseverance’s first sampling attempt in early August, the unexpectedly soft rock crumbled. The rover team sought out harder rock for the second try.
Perseverance arrived at Mars in February with more than 40 sample tubes. It’s seeking rocks that could contain evidence of past Martian life.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity