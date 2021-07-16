 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


NASA Astronaut & Commander Of SpaceX’s First Human Mission Doug Hurley Retires

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's DM-2 commander Doug Hurley. Photo: NASA/SpaceX


NASA astronaut and commander of SpaceX’s first human space mission Doug Hurley is retiring.

Hurley joined the astronaut corps in 2000 and flew two space shuttle missions. He piloted both STS-127 Endeavour and served as a pilot for the last Space Shuttle mission on Atlantis.

As NASA transitioned to private companies for rides to the International Space Station, Hurley was named as the commander of SpaceX’s DM-2 mission — a return to human spaceflight nearly a decade after Shuttle ended.

“I certainly didn’t expect to fly again,” said Hurley. “I certainly didn’t necessarily have a plan to fly again. And if I did, it would, you know, have had to have been a case where somebody would have wanted me to.”

In his 21 years as an astronaut, Hurley spent 93 days in space. All three of his missions launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

“Doug Hurley is a national hero,” said Reid Weisman, chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Doug made significant impacts everywhere he served at NASA.”

During his time at NASA, he met his wife Karen Nyberg, another astronaut.

“For 21 years, I’ve had the incredible honor of participating in the American space program and working alongside the extremely dedicated people of NASA,” said Hurley. “It is truly humbling when reflecting back on it all.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP