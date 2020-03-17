 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


NASA Chief Orders Telework For All Non-Essential Staff Amid COVID-19 Concerns

by (WMFE)

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine addresses employees nationwide during an agency-wide town hall after a 35-day partial government shutdown. Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA is requiring mandatory teleworking for its civil servants and contracts amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus — the order includes workers at Kennedy Space Center.

Agency administrator Jim Bridenstine is elevating all NASA facilities to a so “Stage 3 Response Framework” requiring teleworking for any non-essential staff. He said only mission-essential personnel will be given access to NASA facilities.

Bridenstine said only a limited number of employees tested positive for COVID-19, and the move is a precautionary measure. “It is imperative that we take this pre-emptive step to thwart further spreading of the virus among the workforce and our communities.

NASA held an agency-wide teleworking test earlier this month as concerns over coronavirus began to grow.


