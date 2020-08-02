 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

by The Associated Press (AP)

SpaceX's Crew Dragon carries Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first astronauts launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company have left the International Space Station for the final and most important part of their test flight: returning to Earth with a rare splashdown.

NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken bid farewell to the three men left behind as their SpaceX Dragon capsule undocked Saturday night.

The capsule is headed toward a Sunday afternoon descent into the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola, on the opposite side of Florida from approaching Tropical Storm Isaias.

It will be the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years — and the first return of a crew by SpaceX.


