 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


NASA Astronaut Heading To International Space Station

by (WMFE)

NASA's Jessica Meir trains for her launch to the International Space Station.

A NASA astronaut is heading to the International Space Station Wednesday, hitching a ride on Russian Soyuz rocket.

NASA’s Jessica Meir, along with a Russian cosmonaut and UAE space traveler, will launch to the I-S-S from Kazakhstan.

It will take about six hours for the crew to get to the station. Once the new crew arrives, the station will have 9 people on board.

Meir will join NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch. Hauge will return to Earth early next month.

NASA is working with private companies SpaceX and Boeing to ferry astronauts to the station and end the reliance on the Russian space agency.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP