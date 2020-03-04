 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


NASA & Air Force Plan Telework Test Amid COVID-19 Concerns

by (WMFE)

NASA and the Air Force are asking some of their employees to work from home Friday amid concerns of COVID-19. It’s a test of the agencies’ telework systems in case of an outbreak.

It’s a dry run for employees to check the capacity of telework systems in case a potential outbreak of COVID-19 forces agencies to keep employees at home.

The move comes as the CDC is calling on employers to think about plans for employees to work from home — limiting the potential spread of germs.

Some NASA essential employees will remain at work. That includes staff at Kennedy Space Center in Florida who will support the launch of SpaceX’s dragon capsule which is packed with supplies bound for the International Space Station.

The Air Force headquarters will also conduct a short-notice telework test Friday with some of its workers, although COVID-19 wasn’t specifically cited as a reason for the drill.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP