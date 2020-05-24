A Musical Memorial and Tribute: Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach’s Solo Cello Suites Live
Presented by WCRB Classical Radio Boston, cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform J.S. Bach’s six cello suites live from the studios of public media producer WGBH on Sunday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET, as a memorial for those we have lost in the pandemic and a tribute to the resilience of our communities. This performance comes during what would have been the now-postponed final leg of Ma’s The Bach Project, a 36-stop, six-continent tour of the complete cello suites. The Project is part of a larger conversation about how culture can help us to imagine and build the world we want.
