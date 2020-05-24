 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
A Musical Memorial and Tribute: Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach’s Solo Cello Suites Live

by (WMFE)
Yo Yo Ma playing Cello

photographer: Jason Bell

Presented by WCRB Classical Radio Boston, cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform J.S. Bach’s six cello suites live from the studios of public media producer WGBH on Sunday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET, as a memorial for those we have lost in the pandemic and a tribute to the resilience of our communities. This performance comes during what would have been the now-postponed final leg of Ma’s The Bach Project, a 36-stop, six-continent tour of the complete cello suites. The Project is part of a larger conversation about how culture can help us to imagine and build the world we want.


