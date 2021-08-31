 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Museum preserves memorial wall for building collapse victims

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Eli Solitas


MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials with a South Florida museum are collecting the photos, notes and other personal items that make up a memorial wall near the site of the deadly building collapse that killed 98 people.

A group from History Miami Museum was working Monday near the Champlain Towers South site in Surfside.

In the days following the June 24 collapse, friends and family members who lost loved ones began creating the memorial wall along a fence that surrounded tennis courts across the street from the collapsed building.

There were no immediate plans for an exhibit, but with three months left in hurricane season, museum officials say they just want to protect the memorial wall.


