 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Multiple People Injured In Colorado School Shooting

by Vanessa Romo (NPR)

At least two people have been injured in a school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.
Image credit: John Leyba

Officials believe at least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a public charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colo., a suburb south of Denver.

Two suspects are currently in custody and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility of a third suspect, authorities said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said over Twitter that they responded to a “call of shots fired” at STEM Schools Highlands Ranch at 1:53 p.m. MT. They described the situation as unstable and are directing parents to pick up their children at a nearby staging area.

The Douglas County School District announced all schools are on lock down and have canceled all after school activities.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP