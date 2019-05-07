Multiple People Injured In Colorado School Shooting
Officials believe at least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a public charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colo., a suburb south of Denver.
Two suspects are currently in custody and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility of a third suspect, authorities said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said over Twitter that they responded to a “call of shots fired” at STEM Schools Highlands Ranch at 1:53 p.m. MT. They described the situation as unstable and are directing parents to pick up their children at a nearby staging area.
The Douglas County School District announced all schools are on lock down and have canceled all after school activities.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.
