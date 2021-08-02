 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new ‘Moon Person’ design

by The Associated Press (AP)


Forty years after its founding, MTV is relaunching.

The media network unveiled a large scale “Moon Person” during a ceremony Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley.

Wiley painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. NASA footage of the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969, with the MTV flag added to the mix, were the first images to appear on MTV back on August 1, 1981.


