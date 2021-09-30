 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Most Orange County Workers Get Vaccinated By Mandated Deadline, Unvaccinated Employees Will Get Tested on A Weekly Basis

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mayor Jerry Demings


About 86 percent of Orange County workers have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the September 30th deadline. 

95 percent of non-union and about 75 percent of union employees have gotten the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says workers who showed proof of vaccination by Thursday will receive a day off and those who submitted proof by August 31st got 250 dollars. 

“Again, my goal was to incentivize and not penalize our employees as we instituted a vaccine mandate. This effort makes employees and citizens safer from contracting COVID-19.”

Demings says all the county unions have also entered into agreements with the county over the vaccine mandate. 

“And so that is good news for Orange County. That is good news for our residents.”

Demings says employees who are unvaccinated must submit to weekly COVID-19 tests and will receive a written reprimand. 

The 14-day rolling positivity rate has dipped to 8.3 percent in the county.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP