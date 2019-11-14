 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Most Don’t Want Orange County Public Schools Start Times To Change, Survey Shows

by Jason Delgado (WMFE)
school classroom

RYAN STANTON / FLICKR

A new survey shows that more than half of Orange County Public Schools students, parents and staff want school start times to stay the same. 

Under Orange County’s current schedule, high schools begin the earliest at 7:20 a.m. and end at 2:20 p.m. Elementary schools and schools spanning kindergarten through eighth grade start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m. Middle schools begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3:57 p.m.

According to the survey, 52 percent of those who responded favored the current schedule.

The survey also included three alternatives — all of which pushed back school start times later into the morning.

One option proposed pushing back all start times by 20 minutes. That proposal was “somewhat” supported by 32 percent of respondents.

A second option proposed having middle schools start at 10:15 a.m., 40 minutes later than the current start time. That option was “strongly” opposed by 52 percent of respondents. 

A third option proposed that elementary schools and high schools swap start times and pushed both back by 40 minutes. That proposal was “strongly opposed” by 58 percent, the least popular of all proposals.

More than 37,000 people responded to the survey, but 31,000 completed it properly. Most respondents were parents.

The survey cited safety to and from school, the impact on student achievement and after-school activities as top considerations.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP