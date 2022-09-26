Most Central Florida schools close ahead of Hurricane Ian

Central Florida schools are closing for the next few days ahead of Hurricane Ian.

School districts in 24 counties have announced school closures, and we expect more as #Ian approaches and the track becomes more certain. Visit https://t.co/0WxInGqbY5 for the latest updates. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2022

The University of Central Florida, Stetson University, and FAMU in Orlando have canceled classes Wednesday through Friday of this week.

Rollins College has also canceled in-person classes those days, but virtual and asynchronous classes will continue as scheduled.

Valencia College has only called off classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

K-12 schools in Lake, Marion, Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Polk counties are also taking hurricane days off this week.

Brevard and Volusia County Schools have yet to decide whether they’ll continue with classes and after-school activities despite the impending storm.

For a complete listing of school closures, visit the Florida Department of Education website, fldoe.org.