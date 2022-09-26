 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Most Central Florida schools close ahead of Hurricane Ian

by (WMFE)

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami. On Friday, Sept. 23, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that Florida ranks 9th in the U.S. for teacher pay. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)


Central Florida schools are closing for the next few days ahead of Hurricane Ian. 

The University of Central Florida, Stetson University, and FAMU in Orlando have canceled classes Wednesday through Friday of this week.

Rollins College has also canceled in-person classes those days, but virtual and asynchronous classes will continue as scheduled. 

Valencia College has only called off classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

K-12 schools in Lake, Marion, Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Polk counties are also taking hurricane days off this week. 

Brevard and Volusia County Schools have yet to decide whether they’ll continue with classes and after-school activities despite the impending storm.

For a complete listing of school closures, visit the Florida Department of Education website, fldoe.org.


