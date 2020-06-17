 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


More than Sixty Firefighters are Under 14-Day Self-Quarantine at the Orlando Fire Department

Seven firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released today, the department said the first firefighter tested positive on June 15. 

More firefighters tested positive after the department provided rapid testing to workers with a possible exposure to the virus. 

Out of an abundance of caution, 64 firefighters including the seven who tested positive have been put on a 14-day self-quarantine.

The fire department says its Health and Safety Division continues to provide rapid testing to employees with symptoms or direct exposure to these individuals.

Operations continue as normal as a majority of the firefighters who are under self-quarantine are part of the new hire class or work in the training division.

New hire orientation has been put on hold for the next two weeks as a precaution.

The Orlando Fire Department says it will continue to use PPE at stations and on emergency calls, maintain social distancing, perform wellness checks, and deep clean facilities.


