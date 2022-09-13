 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


More than half of Orange households spend too much on energy, study says

by (WMFE)

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green


A new study from the DeSantis administration examines how low- and moderate-income Floridians are spending more of their household budget on energy.

The study is from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which oversees the state’s Office of Energy. 

It acknowledges that as Florida transitions toward cleaner energy sources, the benefits will be felt differently across socioeconomic and demographic groups. 

For instance in Orange County, more than half of households are considered “energy burdened,” with more than 6% of the household budget going toward energy costs. 

The study says a 1% increase in participation in energy efficiency programs could boost disposable income for these households by more than $5 million.  


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

