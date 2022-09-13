More than half of Orange households spend too much on energy, study says

A new study from the DeSantis administration examines how low- and moderate-income Floridians are spending more of their household budget on energy.

The study is from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which oversees the state’s Office of Energy.

It acknowledges that as Florida transitions toward cleaner energy sources, the benefits will be felt differently across socioeconomic and demographic groups.

For instance in Orange County, more than half of households are considered “energy burdened,” with more than 6% of the household budget going toward energy costs.

The study says a 1% increase in participation in energy efficiency programs could boost disposable income for these households by more than $5 million.