 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


More than 930 Summer BreakSpots Open in Florida, Provide Students with Breakfast and Lunch While School’s Out

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Free breakfast and lunch will be offered on site. Photo: Jakob Owens @jakobowens1

Florida K through 12 students can get free breakfast and lunch at more than 930 sites statewide while school is out for the next two weeks because of coronavirus. 

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried activated the Summer BreakSpot program over the weekend. 

Summer BreakSpots provide free breakfast and lunch to students who would normally be served by free and reduced lunch programs.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida operates 100 of the sites at daycares, libraries, and Spring Break Camps. 

Vice President of Development Greg Higgerson says the sites will open at schools first and then Second Harvest is ready to serve meals at the community centers if needed. 

“People can literally drive up and get the meals that their kids would be needing or would normally be getting at school. So, that’s a great way to reach kids especially if they’re out of school and being quarantined.”

With recent donations from Walt Disney World Resort, he says they’re also prepared to serve hot meals to families at soup kitchens and shelters.

“Walt Disney World was able to donate two truckloads of what we call prepared and perishable foods. So, these are foods that were in the kitchens of their onsite meal providers throughout Disney property.”

Higgerson says since last Friday there’s been a 60 percent jump in use of the Second Harvest online food pantry locator tool. 

To find a BreakSpot near you, click on the link.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP