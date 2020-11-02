More Than 70 TSA Agents Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus at Orlando International Airport

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the past few weeks.

In an update sent to staff on Monday, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia said three TSA officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia said the officers will remain out of operation until they are cleared by a doctor.

Two of the workers’ last day at the checkpoint was October 30, while one worker was at security as recently as Halloween.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority continues to encourage TSA agents who are sick to stay home. Face masks and face shields are required in high-contact areas.

Miami International Airport continues to lead the country with the most coronavirus cases in the TSA at 140 cases since mid-March.