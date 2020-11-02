 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
More Than 70 TSA Agents Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus at Orlando International Airport

Eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the past few weeks. 

In an update sent to staff on Monday, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia said three TSA officers tested positive for COVID-19. 

Garcia said the officers will remain out of operation until they are cleared by a doctor. 

Two of the workers’ last day at the checkpoint was October 30, while one worker was at security as recently as Halloween. 

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority continues to encourage TSA agents who are sick to stay home. Face masks and face shields are required in high-contact areas.

Miami International Airport continues to lead the country with the most coronavirus cases in the TSA at 140 cases since mid-March.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

