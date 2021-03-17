More than 70% of Lake County seniors have gotten a vaccine

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



More than 70% of Lake County seniors have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine.

That beats all the other Central Florida counties — by a lot.

Lake County leaders credit “a whole-of-community effort” for their success getting residents 65 and older vaccinated.

The health department, county, cities, sheriff’s office, community partners and volunteers teamed up. They have a state-supported site at Lake Square Mall, where they can vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day.

Residents preregister for an appointment at myvaccine.fl.gov.

And the health department’s Twitter page has updates on first-come, first-served opportunities in Mount Dora and Groveland.

The state says 71% of Lake County seniors are at least partially vaccinated. By comparison, Orange County is 61%. Osceola, Volusia and Seminole are next with 60%.

The numbers reflect where they live, by the way, not where they got the shot.

Statewide, 63% of seniors have been at least partially vaccinated. The state’s age-based eligibility expanded this week to include residents 60 and older.