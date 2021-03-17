 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


More than 70% of Lake County seniors have gotten a vaccine

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The state-supported site at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg can vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day. Photo: Lake County

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

More than 70% of Lake County seniors have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine.

That beats all the other Central Florida counties — by a lot.

Lake County leaders credit “a whole-of-community effort” for their success getting residents 65 and older vaccinated.

The health department, county, cities, sheriff’s office, community partners and volunteers teamed up. They have a state-supported site at Lake Square Mall, where they can vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day.

Residents preregister for an appointment at myvaccine.fl.gov.

And the health department’s Twitter page has updates on first-come, first-served opportunities in Mount Dora and Groveland.

The state says 71% of Lake County seniors are at least partially vaccinated. By comparison, Orange County is 61%. Osceola, Volusia and Seminole are next with 60%.

The numbers reflect where they live, by the way, not where they got the shot.

Statewide, 63% of seniors have been at least partially vaccinated. The state’s age-based eligibility expanded this week to include residents 60 and older.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP