More Than 6,000 Walt Disney World Employees To Be Laid Off, Starting In December

More than six thousand Disney employees at Walt Disney World resorts in the Orlando area will be laid off beginning December 4th.

The company outlined the layoffs of 6,634 non-union employees in letters to state and local officials.

They are just some of the 28,000 layoffs nationwide that Disney announced yesterday, citing the ongoing business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to employees Tuesday, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Resorts wrote that the company had worked to avoid layoffs by cutting expenses, furloughs and suspending capital projects.

As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic.

The Service Trades Council Union, which represents 43,000 Walt Disney World employees, is negotiating with the company over the impact of the layoffs to its members, including how many full time and part time employees will be affected and how long health insurance will continue.