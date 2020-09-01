 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


More Than 60 TSA Officers at Orlando International Airport Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Since the Start of the Pandemic

Passengers are returning to MCO, but not as quickly as expected. Photo: Isaac Babcock

TSA officers at the airport are required to wear personal protective equipment including face masks and shields. 

Sixty five TSA officers have tested positive for coronavirus at the Orlando International Airport since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March. 

The last case was confirmed in an email from Federal Security Director Pete Garcia late Monday. 

Garcia said the officer whose last day at the security checkpoint was August 8 will remain out of operation until they are cleared by a doctor. 

He said the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority continues to recommend officers wear PPE, engage in social distancing and practice good hygiene including frequent hand washing. The security checkpoint continues to be deep cleaned.

Miami International leads the TSA in Florida with the most coronavirus cases at 121 positive COVID-19 tests. 

 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

