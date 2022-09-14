More than 5,300 Central Floridians have gotten the monkeypox vaccine

Thousands of people have now been vaccinated against monkeypox in Orange County, with vaccine appointments available most days at the county health department.

Several #Monkeypox Vaccine Appointments available this week at our: Apopka, Lake Underhill, Central & Southside sites. Visit our website to make an appointment: https://t.co/1sKrMmE64e

💉By appointment only / Free Vaccine

🚫No Walk-ins@AnnaForFlorida @CarlosGSmith @OrangeCoFL pic.twitter.com/oivf85f9Yx — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) September 13, 2022

More than 5,300 people are now fully vaccinated against monkeypox in Orange County.

According to the health department, fully vaccinated means that people have taken two doses of the vaccine.

Anyone who has had contact with someone with monkeypox or is a man who has sex with men is eligible to get the shot.

Laboratory personnel and healthcare workers can also get the shot.

The monkeypox vaccine is available Monday through Friday at the DOH’s central office and at the LGBT Center in Orlando on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Appointments are required and about 230 appointments are available every day.

There are currently more than 2,200 cases of monkeypox in Florida.