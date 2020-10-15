 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
More than 2 million votes already counted in Florida

by (WMFE)
More than 2 million vote-by-mail ballots have been counted in Florida 19 days before the General Election. Photo: Joe Byrnes

As of Thursday, more than 2 million votes have been counted already in Florida — weeks before the November 3rd election.

Half of those mail-in ballots are from Democrats, as just over 1 million of them have voted. As for the Republicans, they’re at 623,000.

The Florida Democratic Party says their strong turnout reflects enthusiasm for former Vice President Joe Biden.

In Central Florida, including Marion County, at least 438,000 votes have been cast.

Sumter County has the best turnout in the region so far with at least 22 percent. About 18 percent have already voted in Volusia County, and 17 percent in Marion.

Early in-person voting starts on Monday throughout the region, except Sumter County. The early sites open there on Tuesday.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

