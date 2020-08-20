More Than 192 Orange County Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus Before Brick-And-Mortar Schools Reopen Friday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Since June 1, more than 190 Orange County Public Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes as brick-and-mortar schools reopen Friday.

OCPS families, with many students returning to school face-to-face tomorrow, we have a few important reminders for everyone on the roadways. School buses will be out and about once again, picking-up and dropping-off students as early as 6 am. Please follow safe driving rules!

1/5 pic.twitter.com/509iFoGP2x — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) August 20, 2020

Leon County Judge Charles Dodson ordered OCPS to release the list of staff member cases as part of a teacher’s union led lawsuit against the state.

The list reveals 192 employees from teachers to custodians have become ill with coronavirus between June 1 and August 19.

In a statement, OCPS said the positivity rate among employees had been 4.2 percent over the two and a half month period.

Earlier in the week, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said that it was unrealistic to expect there to be no COVID-19 cases when schools reopen.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered schools to restart in-person instruction by the end of August.

OCPS schools will reopen tomorrow with required face masks, social distancing in classrooms and buses and grab-and-go meals in cafeterias.