 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


More Than 190 Orange County Schools Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

by (WMFE)

Photo: Kelly Sikkema

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Since June 1, more than 190 Orange County Public Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The news comes as brick-and-mortar schools reopen Friday.

Leon County Judge Charles Dodson ordered OCPS to release the list of staff member cases as part of a teacher’s union led lawsuit against the state.

The list reveals 192 employees from teachers to custodians became ill with coronavirus between June 1 and August 19. 

In a statement, OCPS said the positivity rate among employees had been 4.2 percent over the two and a half month period. 

Earlier in the week, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said that it was unrealistic to expect there to be no COVID-19 cases when schools reopen. 

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered schools to restart in-person instruction by the end of August.

OCPS schools will reopen tomorrow with required face masks, social distancing in classrooms and buses and grab-and-go meals in cafeterias.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP