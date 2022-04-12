 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


More than 10,000 volunteers are still needed to staff the Special Olympics in Orlando in June

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


The Special Olympics are coming to Orlando the second week of June and more than 10,000 volunteers are still needed to help staff the games. 

Volunteers at this year’s Special Olympics in Orlando will provide transportation for athletes along with stocking snacks and water.

Operations Director Jeanne Ford says over 10,000 volunteers are still needed to fill more than 28,000 shifts. Ford says there are few requirements to participate.

“So volunteers need to be a minimum of 15 years old. So it’s a great opportunity for students who are looking to earn community service hours. And we ask volunteers if they possibly can to volunteer a minimum of two shifts and come out and join us.”

Ford says along with high school and college students, there’s a crucial need for medical professionals to give of their time. 

“We could use volunteers to help us with healthy athletes experience, as well as sideline medical and medical services. So any medical and healthcare people out there who would like to donate their time and talent, and it’s also a great learning opportunity because Special Olympics Inc. is the number one provider of health screenings for people with disabilities.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should sign up by May 1st on the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games website.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP